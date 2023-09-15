Q&A: Al Snow On Netflix's Wrestlers, Hopes For OVW, WWE Deal & What You Need To Succeed

You touched on something else I think is really interesting. For years when kayfabe was still alive and well, the principal criticism of professional wrestling was that it's fake. We call it "scripted," obviously, because it's a much nicer word, but at its core it's theater, and you're talking about taking away the magic when you look behind the curtain. How important do you think that theatrical element is to wrestling in current day as opposed to when kayfabe was still alive and well?

I personally feel like kayfabe is still alive. Kayfabe, a lot of people misunderstand the term. It was a very non sequitur word that allowed us to just simply make sure that somebody that was in our midst was not smartened up or made aware of or had the curtain pulled back on him, and it was also a respect and it was an unspoken agreement. Contrary to popular belief, here in the United States alone since the 1940s, people have known that wrestling is predetermined and really as far as it being fake, the only thing that's fake about wrestling is just the outcome. That's it. Everything we do in the ring is quite real. Everything physically, and it's just our intent that you want to believe in, and that's the one thing we're selling you, is our intent.

And there was an unspoken agreement between the audience and us as performers. We were like, "Hey, we know you know that we know you know, but we're never really going to rub your nose in it, and you're going to be able to enjoy it and you won't feel stupid for believing." And then the audience was like, "Hey, we know you know that we know, and we know that you know that you can't abuse it and then make us feel dumb for spending our money, for wanting to believe and have fun."

It's like a magician. You watch Chris Angel who is amazing, just an incredibly talented illusionist, and the one thing that's intrinsically fake about magic is he's altering reality or defying the laws of physics. He doesn't stand on stage and pull the curtain back and while he is sawing a woman in half and go, "Hey," looking over his shoulder, "don't worry, guys. I got one girl up here and I got the other girl down here at the bottom and the blade's not coming anywhere near either one of them, so they'll be fine." It ruins the whole thing, but there are moments where if you pull it back in the right way and you allow a little bit of insight into the performers and the day-to-day operations and things, you hope that maybe it will capture more of a broader and more general and more Mr and Mrs. Walmart audience, and then you go back to close the curtain and let them have fun.