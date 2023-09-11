WWE Alum Al Snow Explains How Respect Has Become A Lost Art In Professional Wrestling

From the expected locker room handshakes and greetings to rookies helping veterans carry their belongings, the world of professional wrestling once had something of a social code followed by those within the business, ostensibly to serve as displays of respect. Some veterans feel that respect has gone out the window in today's industry. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," former WWE star Al Snow gave his thoughts on the difference between wrestling today and in the past.

"Back in the day, when I broke in, there were rules to this — rules of etiquette that were intrinsic to the art of professional wrestling," Snow said. "They were there, and they served purposes, that allowed the business and the talent within it to operate and to continue to be successful."

Snow then explained that the pro wrestling industry sees performers given a responsibility when appearing on a promoter's show to "make yourself a star." In order for that to happen, everyone needs to work together, requiring a level of mutual respect from performers that often seems to be missing today, in Snow's eyes. In the recent past, Snow has been openly critical of modern wrestlers, calling today's stars generic, and stating that it's hard to find entrance music that fits a performer because many of them don't have a standout personality.

The veteran wrestler is set to be featured in Netflix's upcoming series titled "Wrestlers," focusing on Ohio Valley Wrestling, the Kentucky-based promotion that Snow now owns. "Wrestlers" will be available on Netflix starting Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The first season will feature seven episodes, and will reportedly center around Snow attempting to keep the promotion financially viable while talent works to rise up through the ranks.