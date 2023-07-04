Al Snow Explains Why He Thinks Today's Wrestlers Are Generic

Music is a key part of any professional wrestler's presentation, but without the right character, it doesn't matter how good the music accompanying them is. Appearing on "The Angle Podcast," former WWE star Al Snow gave his thoughts on what today's entrance themes say about the modern generation of pro wrestlers.

During a discussion about the best entrance music in wrestling, host Joey Karni shared his opinion that many of today's themes within a company are all produced by the same people, and often that causes the entrances to lack a signature identity. Snow then shared his belief that music isn't to blame for that problem.

"I think that's because the wrestlers themselves are more generic and not so definable," Snow said. "And as a result, an offshoot of that lack of definition — of definability — translates into the music, you know what I mean?" Snow stated that The Undertaker had music that was a specific fit to his character, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's music had the same quality.

"I think, for a musician creating entrance music, if you don't give them a definable [character], ... you're not going to get that music," Snow continued.

Earlier in the conversation, Snow explained how he came up with "The Head" gimmick he used in WWE, and explained why he never approached wrestling from a full comedic perspective. Instead, Snow utilized the oft-repeated advice that one's wrestling character should be their actual personality but turned up to 10. If Snow is correct, more wrestlers taking that advice would eventually result in better wrestling music suited to their characters.

Snow is a veteran of ECW and NWA in addition to his time with WWE. He is a six-time WWE Hardcore Champion, and wrestled his most recent match in February of this year.