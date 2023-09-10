WWE Vet Al Snow Expresses Pride For What They've Accomplished In OVW

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," former WWE and TNA talent Al Snow discussed the opportunity that OVW has with its forthcoming Netflix series.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of the wrestlers themselves," Snow said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for OVW, and it's going to help get some exposure and make it a little more relevant than what it has been in the past. It's gonna help, really, everyone's efforts here in OVW and what we've been trying to do for the last several years to bring it back up."

Snow then went on to express how proud he is of what OVW has accomplished since he purchased the promotion in 2018.

"I'm really proud of what we've accomplished over the last several years, and I'm really hoping that we can develop and make this place into something that — for wrestlers that have had an opportunity and have had a run on a bigger platform, say WWE or AEW — we can be place that they can come make a living," Snow added. "Granted, it's not going to be as big of a living as what they did somewhere else, but they can make a living, reinvent themselves, and then potentially get another opportunity and another run with one of those larger platforms."

Snow also explained that he wants OVW to be a platform for younger talent to learn how to work on live television so that they can be ready when a major opportunity comes calling.

"Because the last place you want to be the first time going out on live TV is an opportunity like WWE or AEW," Snow said. "It's a sink or swim type of situation, and if you've never done it, you're gonna be in trouble."

​​If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.