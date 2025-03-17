Update On The Future Of Netflix's OVW Show

Ohio Valley Wrestling's recent Netflix documentary, "Wrestlers," will reportedly not return for a second season. "Fightful Select" has reported that the streaming giant does not plan to bring back the show, which premiered in September 2023. According to the report, Netflix has opted not to renew the series, despite having the right of first refusal.

Additionally, the report revealed that Netflix sources informed "Fightful Select" that the streamer and OVW had planned to host a live event on Netflix as a test of its live-streaming ability. The show's first season, which had seven episodes, was seemingly received favorably by fans and critics, with it even receiving a rating of 8 out of 10 on IMDB.

The documentary series peeled back the curtain on the happenings behind-the-scenes in running an indie promotion, which is now being spearheaded by former WWE star Al Snow, who played a central part in the series. Snow revealed last year that the promotion benefited hugely after the airing of the documentary, with several of their live shows selling out soon after the series went live. Snow has previously highlighted how the goal of OVW is to help young talent grow and shine in the business, and also help more seasoned stars reinvent themselves.

Netflix has, over the last year or two, added more wrestling-based content on their platform, with "Heels" airing on the platform, while they also signed a deal with WWE to air "WWE Raw" on Netflix for ten years.