Al Snow Reveals Plans For OVW Following Wrestlers Series On Netflix

The "Wrestlers" docuseries about Ohio Valley Wrestling was made available to watch on Netflix earlier this month. During an appearance on the "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, OVW co-owner Al Snow, who recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive Q&A, talked about his long-term plans for the promotion.

"The long-term plan is to build OVW into a functioning regional operation," Snow said. "If I push the talent and the production even more so, then I can provide an audience a national experience on a regional budget. It's not going to cost the same to attend one of our events as it would necessarily one like a WWE event or whatever, which obviously [is] because they have a much greater overhead. So we're keeping that down.

"And my real goal is one: to be a way to groom and develop young talent, and two: for wrestlers who have had a run on a larger platform, you know, when that day comes — because it does, it's not a matter of if it's a matter of when — they can have a place that they can still make a living in wrestling. Granted, it's not going to be what it was, you know, they're not going to make that same money there as they do in WWE, but they can make a living doing what they love to do and then have an opportunity to reinvent themselves and have an avenue for exposure that could then possibly give them another opportunity to have another run on that big stage."

Snow also mentioned that OVW talent would be somewhat prepared to grace a bigger stage because the promotion produces live television. The six-time WWE Hardcore Champion said that he runs OVW's production like a scaled-down version of WWE so that the roster can gain live television and operational experience. Snow noted that larger promotions would not need to put as much investment into talent from OVW because they've already been developed to a certain extent for TV.

