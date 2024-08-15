Heels Showrunner On Potential For Making Another Season Of Wrestling Drama On Netflix

Wrestling-based drama series "Heels" was not picked up for a third season by Starz, but the show will be streaming its two seasons on Netflix come September 15. However, despite moving to the streaming giant just before "WWE Raw" joins Netflix, it's still unclear whether or not the service will order a third season of the show.

"Heels" showrunner Mike O'Malley recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly on the prospects of getting another season picked up, and despite co-lead Stephen Amell being slated to headline "Suits: LA," he still has some hope that they'll get another run. "The success of Suits: LA will just drive more people to watching Stephen's work on Netflix," he said. "It doesn't take that long to make a season of Heels. It's very labor intensive, but there are windows of time during hiatuses to make more."

In light of Netflix's history of reviving cancelled shows like "You" and "Lucifer," O'Malley believes that if the two seasons of "Heels" bring in a substantial enough viewership, there will be a chance that they get to make more, but stressed that the opposite could result in no reason to continue the series. "The acting performances are so authentic and so genuine by every actor in this series, and I am thrilled that this platform will allow more people see those performances." O'Malley's efforts to get another season made have been ongoing for quite some time, proving just how passionate the showrunner is. He last spoke to Entertainment Weekly in October 2023, and since then he's been positive that the show will find its third season sooner rather than later.

