Update On The Future Of Wrestling Drama Heels Following Cancelation On Starz

Mere days after the Season 2 finale of "Heels" aired on Starz, the streaming platform opted to cancel the show and not renew it for a third season. This also came after a major season finale cliffhanger.

In light of the Hollywood writers' strike coming to an end, "Heels" showrunner Mike O'Malley spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that they are now shopping the series around to other outlets.

"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now," O'Malley said. "And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended. I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show... I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."

O'Malley noted that the Season 2 finale cliffhanger was certainly not intended to be the last episode of the series that stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as the Spade brothers. Fans may recall that Amell has dabbled in a few pro wrestling matches outside of "Heels." He made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2015 and also competed at All In 2018.

"Heels" Season 2 notably featured appearances from CM Punk and AJ Lee. Punk's ​​Ricky Rabies character has recurred in both seasons, while Lee portrayed Elle Dorado in the latest batch of episodes that streamed this summer.