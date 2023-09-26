Wrestling-Centered Stephen Amell Vehicle Heels Among Four Shows Canceled By Starz

"Heels," the pro wrestling TV show starring actor and one-time WWE wrestler Stephen Amell, has reportedly been canceled.

As per "The Wrap," the show has been canceled due to not having enough audience for it to be renewed for a third season. "Heels" has aired 16 episodes in its two seasons, with the second and final season ending earlier this month.

According to the aforementioned report, Starz, which televised the show, has also canceled two other series, "The Venery of Samantha Bird" and "Run the World," while another show, "Minx," is reportedly on the chopping block too.

The cancelation of "Heels" may come as a surprise to many as it seemed to have garnered a good response from critics as well as the audience. As of writing, the show has a high 93% rating by critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes, while IMDB has given it an 8 out of 10 rating.

Amell, who portrays Jack Spade, is the main protagonist of the show, taking over the Duffy Wrestling League promotion after his father's passing, while his younger brother Ace Spade, played by Alexander Ludwig, finds his footing in the world of pro wrestling. The show also featured CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and his appearance on the show may have played a part in his return to pro wrestling with AEW. AJ Mendez (formerly known as AJ Lee in WWE), former WWE wrestler and Punk's wife, also appeared in three episodes in the second season of "Heels."