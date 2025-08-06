WWE Unreal Cracks Netflix Top 10

Netflix has released viewership data for the new WWE Unreal series, and it appears that pro wrestling fans are embracing the show, as it has entered the top 10 of the viewing charts for the week.

WWE Unreal was released on July 29, days ahead of SummerSlam, and the show has featured in the top 10 most-viewed shows on Netflix. Netflix has released global viewing data for the period between July 28 and August 3, with the WWE show debuting at #9 with a total of 2.3 million views. The show has also garnered a total of 10.7 million hours viewed. In contrast, the July 28 edition of "WWE Raw" has drawn a little more viewership, with a total of 2.7 million views and 5.5 million hours viewed.

"Untamed," "The Hunting Wives," and "Amy Bradley is Missing" are the top three shows for the week, drawing 12.2 million, 5.8 million, and 4.2 million, respectively.

WWE's partnership with Netflix has spawned the Unreal show that has taken fans behind the scenes and into the writer's room, revealing, some say, the secrets of the pro wrestling business. The show has drawn contrasting reactions, with WWE Hall of Famers like Mark Henry and Bully Ray unhappy with how much of the curtain was peeled back by WWE and Netflix in the making of the show.

CM Punk — who was a central figure on the show — has said that the show is counterintuitive to everything he has learned about the business. Some in WWE, including CCO Triple H and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, have highlighted the benefits of the show. "The Game" believes it will bring a new level of appreciation for the wrestlers and the business.