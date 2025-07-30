Bully Ray Details How Veterans Are Reacting To WWE Unreal

WWE's latest Unreal series on Netflix has disappointed some in the pro wrestling industry, as it reveals the secrets of wrestling, a point Bully Ray has also highlighted.

The Unreal show has gone behind the scenes and into the WWE writer's room to give fans access to the machinations backstage. Ray, on "Busted Open," believes that such shows expose the business, with him stating that The Undertaker was apprehensive about being involved in LFG.

"Speaking about exposing the business, how about this new Netflix series?" Ray asked. "I know LFG was difficult for 'Taker."

Ray revealed that some veterans of the industry aren't pleased with how WWE is showing aspects of the business that weren't showcased before. He wonders how pro wrestling businesses will be rebuilt if wrestling eventually falls.

"A couple of veterans that have been around even longer than I have, whose opinions I respect very much, are starting to get quite vocal about the amount of the curtain that are getting pulled back and the quantity of times it gets pulled back. Eventually, we're not going to have anything left, is the concern," he said. "Eventually, this wave will crash because wrestling is a cycle. And then, when we have to start rebuilding again, what do we have to rebuild on if everything has been given away? What do people have to believe in anymore if we know that it's just completely fabricated? You almost have to go back to the beginning."

Ray drew parallels between pro wrestling and the mafia, and stated that all the various heads of pro wrestling promotions should get together and decide how much of the curtain they want to peel back for the fans to see. He feels that everyone involved in the pro wrestling business has to protect it the way they did in the old days. Some in WWE are themselves unsure about the show, with CM Punk saying that the show goes against everything that he has been taught.