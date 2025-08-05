WWE Raw Viewership Report: 7/28/25

It's been steady as it goes for "WWE Raw" on Netflix over the last few months, despite the fact that questions about its viewership performance, and if the viewership numbers provided by Netflix are legitimate, remain. Since the May 12 episode of "Raw," the red brand has hardly varied in viewership, with each show hovering around 2.5 to 2.7 million views and 4.6 to 5.7 million hours viewed, with the June 9 episode, which drew 2.9 million views and 6.1 million hours viewed, serving as the lone exception.

That trend didn't change last week either. Wrestlenomics reports that the July 28 episode of "Raw" drew 2.7 million views over the course of the week, along with 5.5 million hours viewed. This is now the third straight week that "Raw" has drawn 2.7 million views, while hours viewed was down slightly from the 5.7 million viewed during the July 21 episode.

The only real change regarding "Raw" was its placement in the global and domestic Netflix rankings. The red brand found itself 8th in the global standings, down from 5th the previous two weeks. The fall wasn't quite as steep in the United States, but "Raw" was also down there, falling from 4th on July 21. "Raw's" placement globally was the lowest it had been throughout July, while domestically it was tied for its lowest ranking with the July 14 episode.

The July 28 "Raw" served as the brand's go-home show for SummerSlam, and featured Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision laying out Jey Uso and Roman Reigns with a brutal attack to close the show. Also featured was Sheamus defeating Grayson Waller in just four minutes, and Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh successfully defending the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO.