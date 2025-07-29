WWE Raw Viewership Report: 7/21/25

"WWE Raw" is staying consistent in its viewership going in to the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend. The report for last week's episode, the July 21 edition of the show, revealed not much change between weeks for the red brand compared to July 14.

According to Wrestlenomics, who pulled the data from Netflix for its report, "Raw" averaged 2.7 million viewers globally through seven days. The July 14 episode also drew in 2.7 million overall viewers over the same time period. Viewership for "Raw" had been steadily increasing since June 30's recent low of 2.5 million average viewers. This week, "Raw" ranked fifth globally overall for English television shows, behind "UNTAMED," "Amy Bradley is Missing," "The Hunting Wives, and "The Sandman."

The show received overall positive feedback from fans with a 7.16 rating on Cagematch. The show's main event, which featured former Women's World Champion IYO SKY facing off against the number one contender to the belt at Clash in Paris, Stephanie Vaquer, drew in the highest rating from fans for the night. The first match of the night, a Sheamus victory over Rusev, was a close second.

The episode also featuring a show-opening promo from CM Punk, who is set to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at SummerSlam, and an appearance from Roman Reigns, who faced-off against Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. The segment would lay the groundwork for the tag team match involving Jey Uso, which was later set up on social media for "The Biggest Part of the Summer."