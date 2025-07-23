WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/14/25

"WWE Raw" is continuing its slow and steady incline in viewership, according to recent reports. The July 14 episode of "Raw," which saw the fallout of the women's locker room post-Evolution, a Gauntlet match to determine GUNTHER's SummerSlam challenger, and the return of Roman Reigns to WWE programming, drew in 2.7 million overall viewers in the seven days since the episode aired, compared to July 7's 2.6 million overall viewership statistic.

Netflix, via WrestleNomics, reported that "Raw" was the fifth most watched show internationally within Netflix's English language television show category during the week of July 14, and was the fifth most watched program on Netflix in the United States in the same timeframe. Despite being on the lower end of "Raw" viewership numbers since the red brand's move to Netflix, the July 14 episode of "Raw" seemed to resonate with fans, with a 7.66/10 rating on Cagematch as of July 22. That is a 21 percent increase from the July 7 episode's Cagematch ratings, which are at a 6.33/10 at time of writing, and a 10 percent increase from the trailing four weeks, which have received a 7/10 rating on average across the four shows. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley's Two-Out-of-Three Falls match for an opportunity at the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam seemed to be a stand-out of the night, with an 8.35/10 rating averaged from 230 votes.

Despite positive reviews for Valkyria and Bayley, it seemed that the world's eyes were on Reigns' return to "Raw," with "The OTC's" violent return garnering 4.7 million views in the week following July 14's episode. The announcement of a Triple Threat between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Naomi for the WWE Women's World Championship was "Raw's" second-most viewed video, with 1.1 million Youtube views following the red brand's July 14 episode.