Mark Henry Heaps Praise On Roman Reigns' WWE Return

Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to WWE during "Monday Night RAW," coming to the rescue of CM Punk and Jey Uso by laying out both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The crowd naturally erupted upon the "Original Tribal Chief's" return, and, according to Mark Henry this wasn't just a huge moment for Reigns, but further plants the seeds for a massive one on one feud with CM Punk.

"Roman Reigns stole it; the entire show. He stole it in a matter of three minutes, and he did it with — he did it as a good guy; they were happy to see him," Henry opined during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," adding that there were no boos from the audience and everyone seemed hyped to see Reigns back. "That, is why they pay him the big bucks."

Henry then recalled how, during Stone Cold Steve Austin's prime, he'd often see fans emulating Stunners in the parking lots and claimed that fans likely did similar things for Reigns after seeing him return. "A transcendent talent like Roman Reigns? You don't get very often; who do you put against that guy?" he questioned.