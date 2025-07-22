Mark Henry Heaps Praise On Roman Reigns' WWE Return
Roman Reigns made a triumphant return to WWE during "Monday Night RAW," coming to the rescue of CM Punk and Jey Uso by laying out both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The crowd naturally erupted upon the "Original Tribal Chief's" return, and, according to Mark Henry this wasn't just a huge moment for Reigns, but further plants the seeds for a massive one on one feud with CM Punk.
"Roman Reigns stole it; the entire show. He stole it in a matter of three minutes, and he did it with — he did it as a good guy; they were happy to see him," Henry opined during an episode of "Busted Open Radio," adding that there were no boos from the audience and everyone seemed hyped to see Reigns back. "That, is why they pay him the big bucks."
Henry then recalled how, during Stone Cold Steve Austin's prime, he'd often see fans emulating Stunners in the parking lots and claimed that fans likely did similar things for Reigns after seeing him return. "A transcendent talent like Roman Reigns? You don't get very often; who do you put against that guy?" he questioned.
'And you asked me like, who else gets that kind of reaction, and that's what came in my mind'
While trying to come up with a name that has similar star power in WWE to Roman Reigns, Mark Henry concluded that there could only be one man: CM Punk. "Punk gets that reaction too. And you asked me like, who else gets that kind of reaction, and that's what came in my mind," he explained. Henry then noted that, even though Punk and Reigns are babyfaces right now, they both have every element needed to occupy the roles of not only good guys but also bad guys. "I think that, for the benefit of money, Punk would be the heel."
Henry then clarified that he doesn't necessarily believe that Punk is a better heel than Reigns, but that there's an overwhelming push for the OTC to get the love he received during his return on "WWE Raw." "And that's gonna put asses in seats, and you have to have somebody equally as dominant to come in and be able to turn the screws on him, and that's CM Punk; there's nobody else," the veteran concluded.
