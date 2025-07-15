Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez Stave Off Potential Tag Title Challengers On WWE Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, followed up their title defense over the weekend with a win over one of their challengers during "WWE Raw."

Perez cemented her stand-in reign alongside Rodriguez – replacing the injured Liv Morgan – as Women's Tag Champion during Sunday's evolution, retaining the titles in a four-way against "Raw" adversaries the Kabuki Warriors, Zaria and Sol Ruca from "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown" stars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. They were once again in action on Monday, faced with the Kabuki Warriors in traditional tag team action without the titles on the line.

Ahead of the bout, Finn Balor was shown in a backstage segment congratulating the champions for retaining their titles on Sunday, before telling Dominik Mysterio that he should accompany them for their incumbent match. Mysterio protested, but Balor managed to convince him otherwise and he wound up integral to his stablemates' eventual victory.

The match itself saw moments of dominance from Rodriguez but much of the time was spent with Asuka and Kairi Sane isolating Perez, with Rodriguez saving the match with crucial fall-breaks heading into the closing stretch. The Kabuki Warriors got the visual win over the champions, with Sane pinning Perez while the referee argued with Mysterio on the apron; he would start to count but Rodriguez managed to break the fall.

Asuka then continued to work on Perez, prompting Mysterio to jump up on the apron again, and then receiving a backfist from Asuka for his troubles. But the distraction paid off as Perez rolled Asuka up, with Rodriguez aiding the cover from behind the referee's back for the winning three-count.