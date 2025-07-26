R-Truth Details What He'll Remember Most About 2025 WWE Release

WWE's R-Truth has highlighted what amazed him about the fan reaction to his WWE exit, highlighting the good that came out of it.

Fans sometimes play a major role in pressuring WWE to give them what they want, as was evident after R-Truth's exit from the company. The veteran star has reflected on the key takeaways from being released, sharing how the outpouring of love and unity from fans amazed him.

"The outreach. The outreach, the love. I don't know if it was meant — I think it was meant for me, and it was meant for everybody, man, to show like [it mattered]. Through all social media, you're talking about over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying over one thing. So if anything, it shows that we all can come together on something, regardless of what, how, when, where — boom. We all came together on something. So that's showing the good of humanity, man. That was great," he said to "Toronto Sun."

Truth's contract was surprisingly not renewed by WWE, ending his 17-year run with the promotion. But the fans used the power of social media to coax WWE to re-sign him, and he returned to WWE at Money in the Bank, later going by his real name, Ron Killings.

Since his return, Truth has wrestled thrice on "WWE SmackDown," including a rematch against John Cena, which he won by disqualification, potentially opening the door for another match with the Undisputed WWE Champion in the future. That is a match that former WWE star Matt Hardy would like to see happen as he believes that Truth has to be positioned as a "top-tier" star in WWE.