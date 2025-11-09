Grayson Waller Reveals He's Not A Fan Of WWE Unreal

This past summer, Netflix released "WWE Unreal," which is a five episode series that allows fans to take a seat behind the curtain to witness how the company operates backstage. Footage highlighting WWE's writers room, drama behind-the-scenes, and preparation for some of its biggest events of the year are documented throughout the entire show, giving the audience a deeper look into the secrecy of the wrestling business than many initially expected. When the series debuted, the backstage reaction was reportedly "mixed,' with some being pleased with the content that was made available to fans, while others criticized the amount of access the WWE Universe was given. One wrestler who really didn't take a liking to the show was former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller, who didn't enjoy watching everything that's unknown about the industry become public knowledge.

"I'm not a big fan of 'Unreal.' I understand it's a really entertaining show and a lot of my mates have watched and say they love it, but for me, I love the mystery. I don't like the magician's secrets to be revealed, but I think in wrestling there's a certain situation with disrespect. When you do it on camera, it's different to doing it behind the scenes. When you're doing it on camera, it's for a show. We're doing it for a reason," he said speaking with the "Battleground Podcast."

Although Waller has his issues with "Unreal," WWE's veterans seemed to be the most distraught with the new show, with stars like CM Punk claiming that the series goes against everything he's been taught throughout his entire career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.