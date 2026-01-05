WWE Unreal Season 2 Trailer Highlights Seth Rollins Faking Injury, R-Truth Departure

After the success of its first season last summer, WWE and Netflix decided to go forward with a second season of the backstage show "Unreal," scheduled to be released on January 20. And neither side is wasting any time getting the hype train ready. On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming "Unreal" season, with the two minute plus video revealing that this slate of episodes will focus on WWE's creative team in the lead up to SummerSlam 2025.

While several topics will be touched upon, the trailer reveals that the key focuses of the season will be Seth Rollins' fake leg injury that took place in a match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event in July, which set up him cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at SummerSlam. Rollins is shown describing how he had to remind his daughter to not tell anyone that he has a "fake boo boo," while Becky Lynch admitted she had to lie to friends and family about Rollins' injury in order to protect the storyline.

It is also confirmed that R-Truth's brief departure from WWE and his subsequent return a week later will be covered in the season, with Truth, "SmackDown" head writer Road Dogg and WWE star Rhea Ripley among the names set to comment on the matter. Former WWE Women's Champion Naomi is also featured, discussing a situation that led to her, and unnamed others, walking out of WWE. It remains unclear if Naomi is referring to her and Mercedes Mone walking out of WWE back in 2022, or another unknown incident.