Netflix Announces Release Date For Season 2 Of WWE Unreal

Earlier this year, Netflix released the reality series "WWE Unreal," giving a look behind the curtain. The show caught on with a mainstream audience in addition to hardcore wrestling fans, but some, especially industry veterans, were upset with how much it revealed. The show was popular despite having a few detractors, and Netflix now has announced that "Unreal" will be getting a second season soon.

According to an announcement from Netflix, per "Sports Illustrated," season two of "WWE Unreal" is set to premiere this coming January 20, 2026, consisting of five episodes with a runtime of about 50 minutes each. That means the show will return to Netflix days ahead of next year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Season 1 of "WWE Unreal" focused on John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk, chronicling their roads to WrestleMania, with episodes focusing on Chelsea Green and The Rock, with Paul "Triple H" Levesque in his producer role. This time around, the series will focus on WWE SummerSlam 2025, and the storylines that led up to the PLE, touching on Cena's heel turn and 17th World Championship reign. The report also named Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Ripley, Pat McAfee, and several other stars featured in the upcoming season.

Interestingly, while they're listed for Season 2 of "WWE Unreal," Rollins and Lynch have shared their distaste for the show. Lynch claimed she'd have loved it as a fan, but Rollins outright claimed that he hates it. Lynch further expressed that she doesn't hate all of it, explaining that the gray area between kayfabe and reality was where she preferred pro wrestling to remain, as it created unpredictability and magic.