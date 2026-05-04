AEW & ROH Star Comments On Brodie Lee Jr.'s Match Over WWE WrestleMania Weekend

Though many come near and far to witness the extravaganza of WrestleMania live, many of those travelers also come to witness other grand shows leading up to "The Super Bowl of Professional Wrestling" during those four-day weekends. Per usual, dream-like matches outside of WWE happened across numerous independent promotions, including GCW's "Joey Janela's Spring Break X." On that card was a memorable moment discussed among many in the crowd and watching from home: Brodie Lee Jr. winning his debut match to the host of the event. Long time veteran of the sport, AEW/ROH star Johnny TV, commented on this match, specifically, the skills Lee has already acquired as a 14-year-old prospect.

"Brodie Lee has no right to be that good at 14-years-old," the former Impact World Champion told AEW commentator Tony Schiavone on his "What Happened When" podcast. "It was quite a sight to see."

In the match, the son of the late great Mr. Brodie Lee (Jon Huber), paid tribute to his father and his father's friend/WWE Wyatt Family companion, Bray Wyatt, by connecting a Discus Lariat and Sister Abigail, respectively. Everyone, including TV's wife and legend in her own right, Taya Valkyrie, agreed that Lee is destined for greatness. Speaking of future star power, the generational remains adamant that he'll be the one to retire another great generational talent, in the Undisputed WWE Champion and former AEW flagbearer, Cody Rhodes, when that day comes.

Lee Jr. was first introduced to the public eye as Negative One, the second eyes and ears of his father's led group, The Dark Order. After his father's passing in 2020, Lee Jr. became the de facto leader of the group, maintaining the open arms policy his father had established of welcoming other lost souled wrestlers who were looking for order and acceptance. He is signed with AEW, and can compete on a regular basis when he turns 18, if he so chooses.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Happened When" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.