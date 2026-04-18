Brodie Lee Jr. Wins Debut Match With Tributes To His Father And Bray Wyatt

Brodie Lee Jr. submitted Joey Janela in his professional wrestling debut at 14 years old, hitting a myriad of moves in tribute to those including his father, late AEW star Brodie Lee, or the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

Lee Jr. faced Janela at "Joey Janela's Spring Break" on Friday night, not only wrestling a brutal and impressive first outing for his age and experience in the ring, seaming together Kenny Omega's V-Trigger, Cody Rhodes' Cross Rhodes, and Wyatt's Sister Abigail.

He paid homage to his father by throwing a stack of papers in Janela's face, later setting up in the corner for the Discus Lariat his father had used to win WWE Intercontinental and AEW TNT gold. He hit his father's signature taunt before connecting with the lariat, going for the cover and seeming to have the pinfall in hand.

But he then pulled Janela up before the count of three, opting to make a statement and pay one last tribute to the Hart Dungeon that trained him, locking in the Sharpshooter and making Janela submit for the win.

Lee Jr. was first introduced to wrestling fans as Negative One, the heart and soul of the otherwise heelish Dark Order. After his father's passing, he became the de facto leader of the group appearing as he could between school days. And he signed a contract that ensured when he turns 18, if he so chooses, a place in AEW is his.