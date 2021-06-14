Earlier this year, AEW star Negative One [Brodie Lee Jr.] was seen training with WWE SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan at the “dungeon” operated by Natalya and Tyson Kidd.

On Sunday, Brodie Jr. and his mother, Amanda Huber, paid another visit to the warehouse in Florida, where pro wrestlers are regularly seen working on their craft.

Huber shared a video clip of her son’s “rematch” with Morgan. She wrote:

The rematch everyone has been waiting for -1 vs @yaonlylivvonce. Thank you again to @natbynature and @tjwilson711 for letting us come hang out and letting B roll around. He always looks forward to being around wrestling and this is a safe way for him to learn basics without bumping around. Keeping close to wrestling has been so important for the boys and staying close to the people they have known for their whole lives has been even more important. We don’t have any blood relatives in Florida, so keeping close to our wrestling family has been a huge part in our healing process. Liv is always so patient with Brodie and they work really well together. Nattie has done a great job making sure Brodie learns how to keep himself safe, as well as whoever he works. Also, who better to learn the basics of wrestling from than a Hart? 💖🖤

Amanda also shared pictures of Nolan, her younger son, playing in the rain and jumping in puddles.

While responding to the post, Morgan conceded defeat in her first inter-gender match:

My first inter-gender match and I’m so happy it was with -1 🖤 It was so great seeing you guys again 🙏🏼✨ Liv-0

Brodie-1

.. until next time 🖤😝

Natalya responded:

We love having Brodie in practice learning to build a strong foundation like TJ and Harry did when they were the same age. Brodie did great and Nolan is always a hit. Nolan is fast becoming a Dungeon mascot….❤️🦏🤼

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Lana said she was challenging Negative One to a future match:

I get to have a match with Brodie next !!!!!!!!!!!!! I am challenging him right here, right now !!!! ❤️

