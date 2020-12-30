As noted earlier, Brodie Lee Jr. defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship a few weeks ago in a dark segment after the AEW Dynamite tapings. The 8-year-old son of the late Brodie Lee [real name Jon Huber] jumped on Omega's back and made the AEW World Champion tap out. Justin Roberts also announced Brodie Lee Jr. as the new champion.

According to Tony Schiavone on this week's episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, AEW actually signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a legitimate contract a couple of weeks ago and plans to have Lee's son on the roster when he grows older.

"Knowing that Brodie was very sick and knowing it was holiday time, and I guess knowing that it was going to be very difficult for him to kick out, they brought little Brodie to TV and wrestling is his life," said Schiavone [h/t/ WrestlingNews.co].

He continued, "They made him a member of The Dark Order. They put a mask on him. He came out with a kendo stick. He beat up a lot of people. This of course was at a TV taping with nobody in the audience. They signed him to a contract. They legitimately signed him to a contract and when he gets of age, he will be with AEW."

Schiavone also spoke of AEW safeguarding the news of Brodie's worsening lung ailment for over two months.

"I think everybody did a great job keeping it close to the vest as the old cliche goes," said Schiavone. "We all knew it didn't look good but we were all hoping he would kick out.

"The day that he passed away, we received an email that we were going to have a company wide zoom call in 30 minutes and I knew that if we were going to have a zoom call that quickly, something was bad. So, they told us about that."