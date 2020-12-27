Although Brodie Lee's passing on Saturday was met with a lot of shock in the wrestling world, people in AEW were aware of the seriousness of his lung ailment, according to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that Lee's condition was "one of those things that the few people who knew kept it quiet" even though a lot of people began questioning why The Exalted One had been off AEW TV for months. Lee was written off TV after his Dog Collar Match against Cody Rhodes during the Oct. 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. While Lee made a few appearances after that match, he never wrestled again as he was injured in storyline.

The Observer also pointed to how Brodie Lee Jr. defeating Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship last week [in a dark segment after AEW Dynamite tapings] hinted that "something was wrong" which led to Meltzer and others asking about Lee's prolonged absence from AEW. The 8-year-old son of Lee jumped on Omega's back and made the AEW World Champion tap out. Justin Roberts actually announced Brodie Lee Jr. as the new champion.

Lee had been suffering from his lung ailment "for a long time" and the condition worsened over a period of time, added Meltzer.

As noted, Lee's wife Amanda took to Instagram and said her husband passed "after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."