Retired WWE Star AJ Styles Talks Getting To Enjoy His First WrestleMania 'As A Fan'

AJ Styles has discussed his experience of watching WWE WrestleMania 42 for the first time from the stands.

Styles, who recently retired from pro wrestling, was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year and was introduced to the crowd alongside the other inductees on night 1 of WrestleMania 42. The next night, he got to watch the show from the stands, which was a unique feeling for him.

"This was the first WrestleMania that I enjoyed as a fan. I literally, [on] Sunday night, I was able to sit in the stands and watch the show, and I personally really enjoyed it. Maybe it was because it was my first one in for so long that I didn't have to worry about anything else. I didn't know anything else, I had no idea what was going on the whole show. And so it kind of turned me into a fan again. And the truth is, I haven't experienced that in a long time because I'm always [thinking] 'Why don't we do this?' I'm always critiquing. I really enjoyed the show," he said on "Phenomenally Retro."

Styles revealed that he had never watched WrestleMania from the arena before joining WWE. Critics panned WrestleMania 42 for not delivering, with the only saving grace being the main event on night 2 between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. But "The Phenomenal One" enjoyed both nights and was thoroughly entertained from the stands.

"I thought it was great," he said. "From what I saw, I was entertained. I really was, like, it's WrestleMania. There's a lot going on. There's the entrances, and every entrance, you know, is pretty spectacular based on the fact that you have to walk a country mile to get to the ring. But that's cool. That makes it different. I like that."

The retired star recently stated that WrestleMania had lost its "luster," which is why he retired at the Royal Rumble, but judging by his glowing tribute to this year's show, "The Show of Shows" may have won him back.