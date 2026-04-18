AJ Styles Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame By Good Brothers, Doesn't Miss Wrestling

AJ Styles was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the Good Brothers Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Gallows and Anderson talked about Styles' runs through TNA as the heart and soul, in NJPW as the man who pushed Bullet Club into the mainstream, and WWE where he became the "Face Who Runs The Place." They said that twice he had made the call to them and asked if they wanted to join him in WWE, and both times they immediately said yes.

Gallows called on Anderson to perform one last 'Machine Gun' to introduce Styles, which he obliged, and Styles came out to embrace his long-time friends and get to his speech. He said that he has been continually asked since retiring in January whether he misses wrestling. That prompted a chant from the crowd for "One More Match," to which he said that makes things complicated.

As he would get on to later, the truth is he doesn't miss wrestling because he now gets to go home and spend time with his family. He turned his attention to every promoter and colleague he has ever worked with, thanking them and saying that if he had ever told them he loved them, then he meant it.

He said his new role with WWE puts him in the position to find "the next Phenomenal One," and allows him to continue to be involved in wrestling without being a wrestler. And with that, he drew his speech to a close, and thus, the ceremony to seal his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.