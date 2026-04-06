Retired WWE Star AJ Styles Says He's Scouting Independent Talent

AJ Styles has detailed what his new day job of recruiting talented wrestlers is like following his retirement from WWE.

Styles recently revealed that he is recruiting new stars for WWE from the independent circuit and he has explained on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" what he looks for in a wrestler when scouting them.

"I've been going to indie shows and checking those out. Just seeing what they have to offer and stuff like that. And I'm scouring the internet just to, you know, if something sticks out, you know, if people see talent that they like, 'Wow, you know, they're different. There's something about them, you know.' I like that kind of stuff, like, 'Do you want to send me that stuff? Fine. Go ahead. I'd love to see it.' So yeah, I'm just trying to check out and see how much talent is out there," explained Styles.

Styles has been in the shoes of numerous talented indie stars that are out there, and wants to use that experience to give deserving indie wrestlers a chance to make it in the big leagues.

"I know what it's like to be on the indies and having a job and then traveling the indies. Sometimes it's hard to get things in that you need and so, if they were desperate as I am to make it in the wrestling business, man, I'd love to see them before anybody else snags them up," he added. "And hopefully I'm able to see talent before it's still developed."

He wants to see wrestlers who have a passion for the business, who are dedicated to the craft, and who go all-in about making it as wrestlers. Styles is eager to meet wrestlers who are determined to make it to the top and recruit them. "The Phenomenal One" will be seen on WWE television once again soon, when he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.