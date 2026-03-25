WWE's AJ Styles Offers Update On Post-Retirement Life

AJ Styles has provided an update on what he has been up to in recent weeks following his retirement.

Styles, since retiring from in-ring action, has kept himself busy training WWE's budding stars, which includes NIL stars, while also training his son, who wants to follow in his father's footsteps and become a pro wrestler. On his "Phenomenally Retro" YouTube channel, Styles revealed that he is trying to adapt to his new post-retirement life, while also scouting and training wrestlers.

"Trying to figure this whole retirement — not retired thing. It's a little, you know, but I have a problem with if I have a job, I want to really do it well. And so I'm just trying to figure out all the little knick-knacks, the little things in between to do well. Easier said than done. I'm just trying to figure out this whole job of mine," said Styles. "I've been trying to focus on, again, this job of mine and what it entails, and scouting and training my son at the same time. So, I've been in the ring doing stuff like that."

Styles joked that the toughest problem he has post-retirement is that he has to keep in shape and not get fat. "The Phenomenal One" may not be stepping into a ring in the future, but he will be at a WWE event soon, the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame, where he will be inducted alongside Stephanie McMahon, Dennis Rodman, Demolition, and Sid Eudy, aka Sycho Sid, and has promised to keep his Hall of Fame speech short and sweet.