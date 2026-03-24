AJ Styles Intends To Keep WWE Hall Of Fame Speech 'Short & Sweet'

In the history of WWE Hall Of Fame ceremonies, there have been several legends that often exceeded the time limit of their speech, with Triple H and Ric Flair most notably going over an hour in the past. However, one of this year's inductee's is determined to keep his speech brief, as AJ Styles recently stated on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" that he has no intentions of being on stage for too long, resulting in the audience to become frustrated.

"I'm going to try not to piss everybody off who has come there to see all the other inductions ... there's some guys that we've watched in the past you're going holy cow, everybody's thinking the same thing like 'Alright man, that was good,"' he explained. "So, I'm going to try to make sure that I stay within the guidelines of that and not make people hate AJ Styles based on his Hall Of Fame induction speech. So, short and sweet, I think, is the best way to do it. I know there are guys who've tried to put a little bit more comedy in theirs, which is great. I don't know exactly how it's going to be or what I'm going to say, but I know I got a lot of people that I need to thank."

Styles continued to explain that he also wants to express his appreciation to the fans for helping him achieve a WWE Hall Of Fame induction, as he feels that without his supporters, he would not be in the position he's in today, claiming he never should've made it this far.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.