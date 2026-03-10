WWE's AJ Styles Says He's Been Training His Son To Become A Pro Wrestler

It's now been a few weeks since AJ Styles officially called it quits on his wrestling career, taking the gloves off on "WWE Raw" and accepting an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame just a few minutes later. And while Styles is set to continue on with WWE in a talent scout role, one would expect that job to carry significantly less of a workload, allowing Styles to enjoy some free time in retirement.

But according to Styles, it's actually helped make him even busier than ever. On the first episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles recounted a recent day that saw him doing a school activity with one of his kids, going to doctors appointments and getting his car worked on, as proof that he still has no free time. But another thing is also preventing Styles from settling down; his nightly training sessions with his second oldest son.

"I was going to train my son tonight for pro wrestling," Style said. "He's going to be a professional wrestler, so I'm training him."

The revelation will not come as a huge surprise to anyone, as Styles revealed in an interview with Stephanie McMahon last month that he had begun training his son to wrestle, and that Styles' daughter had also expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career, though Styles had not begun training her. Not only does training his son keep Styles in the ring but may open the door for more, as Styles admitted to McMahon he was would be willing to wrestle again if he was able to team with his son or his other kids, should they choose to become wrestlers as well.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription