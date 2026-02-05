AJ Styles Comments On Putting His Gloves Back On Despite Losing At WWE Royal Rumble

Given that AJ Styles lost to GUNTHER at the WWE Royal Rumble, in a match where Styles put his career on the line no less, the easy conclusion to reach is that Styles' wrestling career is over. And yet, Styles' actions following the match, which saw him tease leaving his gloves in the ring, only to put them back on, has instead left many believing that Styles could continue on outside of the WWE umbrella.

It's a mystery that deepened Thursday morning, when Styles appeared on "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon," and was asked about why he didn't leave his gloves in the ring. And if one is to believe Styles, he's not entirely sure why he didn't leave them either.

"I don't know," Styles said. "Never say never, right, that's the saying. And you know...I know there's...I think everybody's allowed once to come out of retirement. I'm not saying that I'll do it anytime soon, I'm just saying...well, I mean, what if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once? You never know. So there'll be a time when the gloves never go back on, and it may be now. But we'll see."

Styles went on to reveal that he was training his second oldest son in wrestling, and believes that once he begins to start his career properly, Styles' oldest son will then follow in his brother's footsteps. He also confessed that while his youngest son appears to show no interest in wrestling or anything sports related, his daughter has, and believes the door is open for her to enter the wrestling business some day as well.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription