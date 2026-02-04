Bully Ray Doesn't Believe 'A F***ing Bit' Of Triple H's Comments About AJ Styles

With a loss to former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, the storied career of AJ Styles came to an end at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. According to WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the Royal Rumble post-show, Styles personally made it clear that he was keen on retiring from in-ring competition, largely due to his heart not being invested in it anymore. Based on his own conversations with "The Phenomenal One," though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray highly doubts that to be the case.

"Until I hear AJ Styles say out of his own mouth, 'My heart just isn't in it anymore,' I don't believe a f***ing bit of it," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'll tell you what. TNA's first show on AMC, I was with AJ Styles. I talked to him in the locker room. I talked to him while he was doing some other things that day. I will tell you right now, I don't agree with Triple H's assessment about AJ Styles' heart just not being in it anymore.

"... At his age, maybe the career is winding down. Maybe [he] can't perform at the level I want to anymore, which doesn't seem to be the case because we saw his match against Cena, his match against Nakamura, his match against Punk. We saw his match against GUNTHER. Does that look like a man whose heart is not in it anymore? Bulls***."

As Ray alluded to, the final months of Styles' in-ring journey included bouts with fellow WWE stars John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, and CM Punk, with the latter revolving around the World Heavyweight Championship. Still, even being done at the age of 48, Styles' performances were widely praised by wrestling pundits and fans.