WWE Raw Results 1/26 - Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Adam Pearce & Bron Breakker Have A Chat

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on January 26, 2026, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada!

Bron Breakker of The Vision will be making his return to the red brand tonight as "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce looks to have a conversation with him about the recent tensions that have arisen between them days out from WWE Royal Rumble this coming Saturday. Pearce suspended Breakker indefinitely on the January 12 episode of "Raw", with Breakker having gotten physical with Pearce after Pearce looked to stop Breakker from interfering in a match between The Vision and Penta and Dragon Lee and subsequently continued beating down the latter two men.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso dethroned AJ Styles and the aforementioned Lee as World Tag Team Champions on the December 29 episode of "Raw". Tonight, they will be finding out who their first challengers are as New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano of Los Americanos, Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa, and Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of The Creed Brothers all collide with one another in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders match for the World Tag Team Championship.

Maxxine Dupri looked to recapture the Women's Intercontinental Championship last Monday on "Raw" when she challenged Becky Lynch for the title as her longtime mentor Natalya watched on from ringside. However, just moments before Dupri could get the three count on Lynch when she landed a crossbody on her and pinned her in the closing stretch of the match, Natalya got Lynch's foot on the bottom rope in order to break up the fall and subsequently launched a lengthy attack on Durpi in the moments that followed. In light of such events, Natalya will be appearing in her home country tonight with something on her mind to share.

Additionally, the aforementioned Styles will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on his mind to share as he prepares to put his career on the line against GUNTHER when the pair go head-to-head at Royal Rumble.