AJ Styles Opens TNA Impact's AMC Debut With Fiery Promo

Through WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling, AJ Styles returned to TNA to open its "Thursday Night iMPACT" debut episode on AMC. Amidst his speech, "The Phenomenal One" wasted little time to remind fans of his memorable run in the company that previously spanned 12 years. Beyond that, Styles hyped TNA's new era on AMC, which will continue tonight with two title matches and surprise guests.

"I'm going to keep this short and sweet because we got some wrestling to do. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls wrestling fans from coast to coast, welcome to the house that AJ Syles built," he said, equipped with a microphone in the ring. "But here's the thing, it is bigger, it is badder, it is bolder than ever, and it's on AMC. Let's keep that energy tonight. It all starts with you. You are TNA. You are the TNA nation. And it all starts with those three letters, T-N-A. T-N-A. Let's create some chaos."

Following his opening address, Styles came face-to-face with his former foe and current TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian backstage. When Kazarian demanded that Styles thank him for drawing in the fans to Dallas' Curtis Culwell Center, Styles did as such, while also glaring down at Kazarian's title belt.

Later tonight, Kazarian will defend his TNA World Championship against Mike Santana in the show's main event. TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray will serve as the title match's special guests commentator. Meanwhile, Call Your Shot Gauntlet co-winner Nic Nemeth will be waiting in the wings to potentially cash in his trophy for a title shot of his own.