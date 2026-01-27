Finn Balor Causes DQ Finish In CM Punk Vs. AJ Styles World Title Match On WWE Raw

AJ Styles issued a challenge to CM Punk at the beginning of "WWE Raw" on Monday that the World Heavyweight Champion spun into a title match main event, but their first time meeting one-on-one in a WWE ring was spoiled by interference by Finn Balor. Following his loss to Punk in his home country of Ireland a few weeks ago, and a backstage segment on Monday where Punk urged him to leave the Judgment Day, Balor beat down the champion.

Prior to the interference, Punk and Styles were evenly matched in the ring, until Punk gained momentum with a big knee to Styles in the corner, followed by a bulldog and shining wizard. Styles dodged the Go To Sleep with a Ushigoroshi. The men went to the top rope, and it was Punk to hit the flying elbow. Style kicked out, but Punk locked in the Anaconda Vice.

Punk fought off the Styles Clash, then hit a GTS on the outside when Styles looked for a move off the apron. "The Phenomenal One" was almost counted out, but rallied and hit the Styles Clash back in the ring. He looked for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Punk knocked him off balance on the top rope. The pair countered each others finishers until Balor caused the disqualification by attacking Punk. He attempted to kick the champion through the ring barricade, then hit three coupe de gras in the ring. "Raw" went off the air with Balor standing tall in the ring, with both Styles and Punk left lying on the outside.