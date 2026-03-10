AJ Styles Explains His New Role With WWE

AJ Styles is beginning his second career in pro wrestling behind the scenes following his recent retirement, and he has now explained his current role in WWE.

"The Phenomenal One" pulled the curtain on a legendary career at this year's Royal Rumble and will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year. After hanging up his wrestling boots, Styles will now move on to a new role in WWE, which he explained on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast."

"I'm on the internet checking out talent because that's kind of part of my job with WWE now. I'm looking for talent, I'm looking to see if I can do anything for them if they can get better ... little things like that because if there's a possibility of them, I don't know, get a WWE ID or something like that, then hopefully I can facilitate in getting that to happen. As of right now, it's a little slow, but there are phone calls that are going to have to be made to make sure that my job is done. And it's not just with indie talent, it'll be NXT talent as well, and maybe even some main roster talent. I'm going to Seattle next Monday Night Raw to talk with talent and who knows," he said. "Sometimes you need to talk to somebody to see how they're feeling, and maybe they want to go down to the PC and work on some stuff. I'm that guy, that's what I'm there for."

The former WWE Champion stated that he will try to help wrestlers in any way that he can to keep their morale up and stay motivated. Styles admitted that he thought he would have more free time after retiring, but he has had his hands full with his work in WWE, as well as spending time with his family.