AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/29/2026

"AEW Dynamite" viewership and ratings for the April 29 edition slumped following a few weeks of positive performance.

The average viewership for "Dynamite" fell below the 600,000 mark, with the show registering viewership of 596,000, as against 617,000 for the April 22 show, according to "Programming Insider." This is a notable reduction from the four-week average, which currently stands at 678,000. AEW Dynamite had been performing well recently, drawing 765,000 viewers for the March 25 edition a month ago before declining each week thereafter.

The 18–49 key demographic rating for the April 29 episode also fell, dropping from 0.10 for the previous week's show to 0.08, which is significantly lower than the four-week average of 0.13. The show ranked ninth on cable for the night in the key demographic ratings.

Last week's "Dynamite," held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, opened with a TNT title match between champion Kevin Knight and former AEW World Champion MJF, with the former retaining his title. Kazuchika Okada also retained the International Championship after getting the better of Ace Austin, while Adam Copeland and Christian Cage emerged victorious in their tag team match against Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross continued their run as AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, as did Darby Allin, who defeated Brody King in the main event.