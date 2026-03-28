AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/25/2026

The March 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the stars of All Elite Wrestling take another step towards the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 12, with several big matches officially announced. Kenny Omega's win over Swerve Strickland meant that he would challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship, Thekla made another defense of the AEW Women's World Championship against Mina Shirakawa, and Will Ospreay issued a challenge to Jon Moxley that the AEW Continental Champion was more than happy to accept.

Last week's episode of "Dynamite" turned a lot of heads ratings wise as it was the most watched episode of the show in nine months, but not to be outdone by what came before it, this week's episode of "Dynamite" had an increase in viewership. The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics have both confirmed that the March 25 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 765,000 viewers, a 5% increase from last week, and 18% above the trailing four week average of 658,000 viewers. As usual, all of these figures don't include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX. 765,000 viewers is also the highest average viewership "Dynamite" has earned since July 2024, with that year's Blood and Guts special averaging 786,000 viewers.

There was more good news in the demographics as "Dynamite" posted a 0.14 number in the 18-49 demographic, an 8% increase on the previous week and 27% above the trailing four week average of 0.11. This number took "Dynamite" into the top five in the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night, placing fifth overall behind the NBA on ESPN which finished first, and the three hours of coverage on FOX News that took up the other three spots. However, "Dynamite" had some strong performances in other demos, placing second behind the NBA in both the 18-34 and the 12-34 demographics with another 0.14 number, and joint third in the 25-54 demo with a 0.21 number.