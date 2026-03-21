AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/18/2026

Following a very eventful weekend in Los Angeles, California, the stars of AEW returned to TBS and HBO MAX this week with the March 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which saw all of the fallout from the Revolution pay-per-view that took place three days earlier. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage confirmed that they were next in line for a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships. "Timeless" Toni Storm was attacked backstage and taken out of action indefinitely, and Will Ospreay miraculously returned to action less than six months after having neck surgery.

Due to the overwhelming acclaim Revolution received, it seems as if a couple of extra people decided to give AEW a try this week as the TV ratings saw a huge increase. The Programming Insider and Wrestlenomics both confirmed that the March 18 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 730,000 viewers, marking an 18% increase on the 619,000 viewers from the previous week, and 13% above the trailing four week average of 648,000 viewers. This is far and away the most watched episode of "Dynamite" of 2026, and is the highest average viewership the show has gotten since the Grand Slam Mexico special which took place in 2025. As usual, none of these figures include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

There was another big jump in the 18-49 demographic as this week's "Dynamite" posted a 0.13 number, a 44% increase on the 0.09 seven days earlier, and 18% above the trailing four week average of 0.12. The 0.13 number is also the second highest number posted in the demographic of the year so far, and the third-highest in the last six months. In terms of the prime time cable rankings, "Dynamite" ranked eighth for the night, placing behind the three hours of FOX News, the NBA on ESPN, and the NCAA coverage on TruTV. In terms of the other demographics, the show also ranked eighth in the 25-54 demographic with a 0.20 number, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer even noted that the show had the most amount of viewers over the age of 50 since the end of 2022 and start of 2023.