AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/11/2026

Wednesday saw the final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before "Revolution," but according to Wrestlenomics, Tony Khan's promotion didn't set the bar high heading into the pay-per-view weekend. Viewership data shows a steady decline in viewership and ratings for "Dynamite," even with Nielsen's recent methodological overhaul.

Per Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the March 11 episode of "Dynamite" garnered 619,000 viewers, with a 0.09 in the key P18-49 demo. "Dynamite" tied with the World Baseball Classic's Venezuela/Mexico game for the 15th most-watched cable program in the key demo that night.

These numbers are concerning across the board, but are most troubling in the key demo. While "Dynamite" saw a 5% decrease in overall viewership compared to the previous March 3 episode and a 4% decrease in viewership over the past four weeks, the program's key demo rating was 25% lower compared to March 3 and the past four weeks of "Dynamite" broadcasts. "Dynamite" key demo ratings are down by 41% from 2025 Q1, and have decreased by 38% compared to March 2025.

The live audience is essential to nearly every professional wrestling promotion, but unfortunately, the March 11 episode of "Dynamite" floundered in the physical ticket sales as well. Wrestlenomics, with data from WrestleTix, reported that AEW sold approximately 2,402 tickets during their Wednesday stop in San Jose. This is lower than their current-year Q1 average of 3,100 tickets per show, and even lower than their 2025 Q1 average, which only saw an average of 2,700 tickets sold per show.

Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" was just as action-packed as its predecessors, despite the lower viewership numbers. The show saw both a TBS Championship and TNT Championship defense from titleholders Willow Nightingale and Kyle Fletcher, while MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page's pre-Revolution press conference closed the show with a main-event brawl.