Willow Nightingale Sneaks Past CMLL Women's Champion To Retain AEW TBS Title

Willow Nightingale made the long trip back from London, England to compete on the March 11 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where she put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Persephone. Nightingale might have made a defense of her crown against Nina Samuels at EVE's Wrestle Queendom 8 over the weekend, but Persephone had a big weekend of her own as she dethroned Mercedes Mone to become the CMLL World Women's Champion on March 6. However, it was Nightingale who managed to walk out of San Jose, California with the TBS Championship around her waist, and she even made a challenge for some more title matches after all was said and done.

A back-and-forth opening saw both women feeling each other out, not wanting to give up any opportunities to their opponent. However, it was Persephone's strength that caught Nightingale off guard multiple times through out the match, even being able to deadlift the champion off the ground to slam her down. Persephone didn't just have strength in her locker, she had some high-flying to compliment it as she came close to getting the win with a Springboard Moonsault in the center of the ring. With that said, Nightingale also wanted to prove that she was comfortable taking to the sky as she was able to hit a running Cannonball off the apron.

Nightingale did go to the well one time too often as she missed a big Moonsault off the top rope, with the challenger taking her to the other corner to try and deliver a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Persephone looked to have the match in the bag in the dying moments when she had Nightingale in position for a Crucifix Bomb, but Nightingale was able to wriggle her way out of it and into a Backslide position, where she slid the challenger down and pinned Persephone's shoulders down for the win. Persephone was left stunned as Nightingale had her hand raised in victory.

After the match, Nightingale cut a promo backstage with Harley Cameron where she was fired up after an action-packed week, and she wants to up the stakes with Revolution coming this Sunday. Nightingale not only wants to defend the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross at Revolution, but she also wants to defend the TBS Championship against Kross on the Zero Hour pre-show before the pay-per-view officially kicks off. Both matches were later made official by AEW President Tony Khan.