Thekla Defeats Mina Shirakawa, Retains AEW Women's World Title On Dynamite

Thekla completed the third defense of her AEW Women's World Championship with a win over Mina Shirakawa during "AEW Dynamite."

Shirakawa beat Marina Shafir during last week's show, stepping up for her injured partner in Toni Storm and earning herself a shot at the title Thekla had captured and then retained over Kris Statlander.

The bout went to the outside early as Shirakawa took the advantage, only for the champion to get back on top before getting back in the ring and wearing the challenger down on the mat in the middle of the ring. Shirakawa managed to reverse into a submission before Thekla got to the ropes, beginning a stand-up exchange back in the middle of the ring that ended with a spear from Thekla.

Thekla went to use her belt on Shirakawa but the referee intervened, but as he went to dispose of it she pulled out a knuckle duster and went to punch her challenger. Shirakawa delivered a spinning backfist to break the first attempt but sure enough Thekla struck with her with the duster to get the winning pinfall.