AEW's Toni Storm Reportedly Expected To Miss Entirety Of 2026 With Injury

The AEW women's division now feels monochromatic (and not in a fun way), darling, as "Timeless" Toni Storm will be out of action for the rest of this year, according to the newest and most recent report made by Fightful Select.

Confirming published reports made throughout this week by several publications, Fightful added to the commentary in its story on Friday that AEW is "prepared for her not to be cleared to wrestle through 2026 at minimum." What those injury or injuries are were not disclosed in this report.

Succeeding over Marina Shafir at Revolution last Sunday, the two were scheduled to go at again this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" in a no holds barred match; however, before the match was called, cameras went backstage to find a helpless Storm lying on the locker room floor with a pool of blood surrounding the left side of her head. Her Timeless Love Bomb tag team partner, Mina Shirakawa, took her place on Wednesday night, and emerged victorious over Shafir.

What's interesting to point out is that multiple Easter eggs (or red herrings) were dropped with all the items surrounding Storm following her ambush, including the exact barbed wire baseball bat Shirakawa used on Wednesday's match and a bouquet of flowers she once carried, the strap used in Kris Statlander and Thekla's match that helped the latter woman become the new AEW Women's World Champion, Penelope Ford's mallet, the newly crowned AEW Women's World Tag Team Champion Megan Bayne's golden chair, an "M" shaped neon light featured in past vignettes by the former TBS Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone, and former three-time Women's World Champion, Hikaru Shida's, signature kendo stick. Currently, there are creative plans to address who these "attacker(s)" are in future programming.