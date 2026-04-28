AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 4/22/2026

As the road to AEW Double or Nothing 2026 starts to map itself out, the April 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw a lot of action that could have major implications for the weeks ahead. Darby Allin made his first defense of the AEW Men's World Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. MJF baited Kevin Knight into getting an AEW TNT Championship match for next week, and Will Ospreay's neck problems caught up to him as he was defeated by Mark Davis.

Despite all of that action, the TV ratings weren't as kind to AEW as they have been in recent weeks. Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider both confirmed that the April 22 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total viewership of 617,000 viewers, a 13% drop from last week's 710,000 viewers, and 14% below the trailing four week average which currently sits at 715,000 viewers. The April 22 episode of "Dynamite" was also the least watched episode of AEW's flagship show since February 11, which averaged 604,000 viewers. As always, these figures do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

With a drop in viewership meant a drop in the 18-49 demographic as well, with the April 22 event posting a 0.10 number. This is 17% drop from the 0.12 number posted last week, a 29% drop below the trailing four week average of 0.14, and is the lowest number posted in the demo since the March 11 episode which posted a 0.09. In the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night, "Dynamite" would finish joint-tenth for the night, with the NBA and NHL playoffs on ESPN and TNT respectively earning the vast majority of the viewership in first and second place. However, "Dynamite" did once again have a decent showing with older audiences as the show placed seventh in the 25-54 demographic, finishing with a 0.19 number.