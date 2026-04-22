AEW Dynamite Live Coverage - 4/22/2026: Darby Allin Vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Shida/Shirakawa, More

MJF calls Allin a paper champion and said last week will forever be known as the "Seattle Screwjob". He came out of Dynasty banged up. He got hit in the nuts and Aubrey Edwards had a fast count. He asks if people really think Allin can beat him if he's at 100%. He rattles off accolades. "I am the best professional wrestler in the world." He doesn't care about his main event title match and tells Allin to give him his title back.

Kevin Knight comes to the ring and says "different city, same Max. Same old Max whining like a little b****." Knight said he knows fans are tired of listening to MJF. He asks MJF to be honest, "don't The Jet look clean with this new title around his waist." He asks if he remembers The Jet having him pinned a couple weeks ago and he should be "Kevin 2 Belts" right now. MJF mocks Knight's promo and says "The Jet" thinks its acceptable to be friends with Speedball. MJF says he shouldn't be world champion, only he should be. He said he'll give Knight credit. He said that The Jet has a ceiling and will never be an AEW World Champion and should know better than to step in the ring with him and breathe his air.

Knight said anyone can look at him and see he's an absolute goldmine. He said some of the best wrestlers have held the TNT Championship and it's no wonder he hasn't held it before. "How about we keep going and "The Jet" hands you an a** whooping?" MJF asks what he gets out of wrestling him because he's already proven he's better than him. He admits Knight made him kind of want that belt, especially because he can tell how proud he is of holding that belt. MJF told him to put the title on the line and he's got himself a match. Knight responded, "hell yeah!" and wants to do it right here, right now.

MJF asked for a ref and Bryce Remsburg came to the ring. MJF rolled out of the ring and said, "you're going to dance with the Devil next week, kid."