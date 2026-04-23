MJF Fakes Out Kevin Knight, Earns AEW TNT Title Match

The April 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite" kicked off in a major way when MJF wanted a rematch with Darby Allin for the AEW Men's World Championship that he lost one week ago, but instead, he bagged himself a shot at Kevin Knight and the AEW TNT Championship instead.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman stormed to the ring and demanded Darby give him a rematch because he felt like he was screwed out of his beloved "Triple B." However, it was Knight who answered the call instead, coming to the ring and reminding him that the match he had with MJF a few weeks ago didn't exactly end as fairly as MJF made out. Knight even went as far as to say that if he hadn't have been screwed himself, he would be a double champion.

In response, MJF took a look at Knight and came around to the idea of giving Knight a rematch against him, but only if Knight put his newly won TNT Championship on the line. Knight accepted and didn't want to wait for the match later on in the night, he wanted the match right there and then, as did MJF, or so people thought. Just as Bryce Remsburg arrived to make the match official, MJF rolled out of the ring and told Knight that he would have to wait another week to get his hands on the former AEW Men's World Champion.

OFFICIAL: NEXT WEEK TNT TITLE MATCH THE JET KEVIN KNIGHT VS MJF #AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/FPTjH09L7F — Self Made AO 💫 (@KXNGAO) April 23, 2026

Shortly after the segment ended, AEW President Tony Khan made the match official for the April 29 episode of "Dynamite. If Knight wins, it will mark his second successful defense of the title after defending it against Claudio Castagnoli on April 15, but if MJF wins, he will become only the third man in AEW history after Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley to win three separate singles titles in AEW, having already held the world title and the AEW International Championship in the past.