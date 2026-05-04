John Cena Announces WWE Backlash Appearance, Teases 'History-Making News'

WrestleMania 42 was just a few weeks ago and Backlash is already upon us this weekend with four matches announced. Following his in-ring retirement in December, John Cena returned to WWE to host both nights of "The Showcase of the Immortals". He says his segment with Danhausen was one of his favorite moments. It seems as though he just can't stay away from the squared circle, even if he's not competing inside of it because we now know when "Never Seen Seventeen" will return to the promotion.

Cena posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that he'll be returning this Saturday at Backlash. He also teased some news, writing "after months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can't promise it'll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!"

It's official! I'm headed to #WWEBacklash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news! I can't promise it'll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans! C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home... — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2026

He also reminded fans watching at home that Backlash will be airing on the ESPN app. As with WrestleMania, the first hour will air on ESPN 2 beginning at 6 PM ET. Roman Reigns will make his first title defense after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. He'll defend it against Jacob Fatu. On SmackDown, Nick Aldis told Danhausen to find a partner to take on Miz and Kit Wilson. Also confirmed is the long anticipated match between IYO SKY and. Asuka. Seth Rollins will finally face off against Bron Breakker.