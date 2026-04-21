WWE's John Cena Calls In-Ring Segment 'One Of My Favorite WrestleMania Moments Ever'

WWE WrestleMania 42 had surprise moments from host John Cena changing the WWE attendance number on Night One due to Bianca Belair announcing her pregnancy and Oba Femi squashing Brock Lesnar in five minutes with the latter promptly leaving his boots and gloves in the ring. On Night Two, "The Showcase of the Immortals" got Danhausen and his Minihausens.

Cena was involved in a segment with The Miz and Kit Wilson. The Miz is supposed to be Danhausen's veteran mentor, but it hasn't worked out that way. Danhausen came to the ring and was joined by Minihausens that Wilson called "toxic". One Minihausen lowblowed Wilson before Danhausen directed "dogpile" while Cena laughed in the background. Danhausen then set his sights on Miz, whom he lowblowed. After getting the nod from Cena, Danhausen did the "You Can't See Me" gesture and his own of "You. Are. Cursed!" before landing the Five Knuckle Shuffle. The Minihausens carried Miz away while Danhausen told Cena he couldn't see him and scurried under the ring in plain sight.

Danhausen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the moment saying "55,000 humans cheered for Danhausen and chanted You. Are. Cursed! as Danhausen stood in a WWE ring with his new best friend, John Cena at WRESTLEMANIA. Never Give Uphausen." Cena quoted it to say it "was one of his favorite WrestleMania moments ever. So happy we got an updated photo together." He included a picture of the pair from ComicCon.

One of my favorite #WrestleMania moments ever. So happy we got an updated photograph together. https://t.co/2LPwyc4wW5 pic.twitter.com/vKml4xLEKW — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 21, 2026

After hosting the two-night event, there are no announced plans for Cena's return to WWE.