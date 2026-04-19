Bianca Belair Returns At WWE WrestleMania 42 To Announce Pregnancy

Bianca Belair made her return at WWE WrestleMania 42 to announce some exciting news: she and husband Montez Ford are expecting their first baby together. Belair made her way out to the ring, a smile on her face, singing along to her theme and dancing down the ramp after John Cena announced the attendance for night one.

Belair said the fans know they "can't spell WrestleMania without EST." She thanked them for the support, as she's been out a long time. Belair said you also can't have WrestleMania without a few surprises, so she told Cena she thought they needed to add one more.

That's when Belair unhooked the large jacket she had worn down to the ring, exposing her baby bump to the delight of the crowd. Cena gave her a big hug as she caressed her bump and announced "the EST is having a baby!"

Belair has been out of action since suffering a broken finger joint at WrestleMania 41 in her triple threat match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She had undergone surgery to address the injury in February after undergoing extensive physical therapy at first, and had reportedly been training for an in-ring return as of March.